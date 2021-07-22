FCB India elevates Debarpita Banerjee as CEO

In their previous roles, Banerjee, Dutt and Thangaraj were president - North and East, national creative director and national planning director, respectively

FCB India has announced its newly elevated C-Suite leadership team. The agency will be led by Debarpita Banerjee as chief executive officer, Surjo Dutt as chief creative officer and John Thangaraj as chief strategy officer. In their previous roles, Banerjee, Dutt and Thangaraj were president – North and East, national creative director and national planning director, respectively. FCB Group India recently announced the restructuring of its creative agencies and a new three agency structure – FCB Ulka, FCB Interface and FCB India.

For Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO, FCB Group India, hybrid thinking truly begins with hybrid talent. “Debbie, Surjo and John’s diverse experience across content marketing, media strategy and digital storytelling, respectively, uniquely positions them to deliver to the challenges of building and growing brands in today’s complex, ever-changing marketplace,” he added.

Banerjee joined FCB in 2016. A seasoned business leader with prior experience in both marketing and advertising, she headed marketing for National Geographic India in her previous role. She also leads Fuel- the branded content and production arm at the agency. Dutt, on the other hand, was heading creative for specialist digital agency Sapient Nitro. He combines over two decades of advertising experience across both mainline and digital with a strong focus on filmmaking and creative disruption.

Thangaraj, in his previous role, was head of strategy- North for Mindshare. He brings close to twenty years of marketing communications expertise to the table, having worked across the ecosystem- from qualitative research and brand marketing to account planning, media strategy, and advertising.

Meanwhile, Ohri also pointed out that the three people have been instrumental in growing the FCB brand across new clients, categories and markets. “Having spent half a decade working with each other, they play off each other’s strengths, bring multiple perspectives to the table and form a formidable base from which to further consolidate the tremendous equity they have already built. I wish them the best in their new roles and have no doubt that they will lead FCB India into a new era of success,” he stated.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook