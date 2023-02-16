FCB Group India ropes in Amita Karia as new chief financial officer

FCB Group India has named Amita Karia as its new chief financial officer as she replaces present CFO C Suresh, who will retire come April 2023 following a 29-year stint at the company.

Karia, who has spent over 25 years with the Tata Group, was last employed with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

“Amita has seen everything from creative content to cars and services to manufacturing. With her diverse experience and keen understanding of business, I am confident that she will be a true strategic partner and continue to drive FCB’s growth agenda.” said Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO, FCB Group India.



Karia was also a part of the founding team of Tata ClassEdge, a digital content company for K-12 schools in India.

“I’ve always been a keen observer of the Advertising industry and have noticed the impact they have on our society and communities. Storytelling, the creative process that churns out intriguing and impressive stories and the idea of making emotional connections with the consumer fascinates me, and I am thrilled to now be a part of the process.” said Amita Karia.

Through her 20-odd years in Tata Interactive Systems, Amita has done multifaceted roles that cut across Finance, Legal, Compliance and more, a statement from the company said.

“Our India market is a critical and fast-growing part of our FCB network, and I believe that Amita’s experience and leadership as Chief Financial Officer will continue to build in years to come on the strong foundation laid out by Suresh and his team”, adds Mark Jungwirth, Global Chief Financial Officer, FCB.

