FCB Group India announces organisational restructuring

FCB Group India on Wednesday announced the reorganisation of its creative agencies in India – FCB Ulka, FCB Interface, and FCB India, along with key elevations. These three agencies will be a part of FCB Group India.

“It is imperative for us now, more than ever before, to be able to provide our clients with the strategic direction and creativity they need to navigate the new world we live in today. Our new structure allows for our best people to provide focused and dedicated partnership to our clients; to bring the disruptive creativity, agility, and fluidity that is required today to transform our clients’ businesses and create unmissable brands,” Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO, FCB Group India, said.

With the new three creative agency structure, Nitin Karkare, Swati Bhattacharya, Robby Mathew, and Joe Thaliath will take on more prominent roles.

Karkare will take over the role of vice chairman at FCB Ulka. Meanwhile, Bhattacharya has been appointed as the creative chairperson at FCB India. Mathew, in his new role, takes over as vice chairman and CCO, FCB Interface. Thaliath has been appointed as vice chairman and CEO at FCB Interface.

“Nitin, Swati, Robby, and Joe have been the pillars of the Group. The creative work that Swati and Robby have done over the last four years has made FCB Group India shine brightly on the global creativity firmament. Nitin and Joe have ensured that our creativity was a powerful economic multiplier for our clients. Together, they have scripted our creative transformation story,” Ohri said.

He further added that this new three creative agency structure sets up the Group perfectly to serve its clients better, with a sharper focus on their business. “It signals the empowerment of our creative leaders and the building of sustainability in our creative transformation journey.”

