FCB Group India acquires equity stake in digital marketing agency Kinnect

Creativity now needs to be fuelled by technology and data, Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO, FCB Group India, said.

FCB Group India, a part of Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), has acquired equity stake in digital marketing agency Kinnect. With this partnership, FCB Group will be better poised to bring multidisciplinary, integrated digital creative solutions to its clients, it said in a statement. The alliance of two very like-minded and culturally congruent agency groups will elevate creative ideas to a new level, the statement added. However, Kinnect will continue to operate under the management of its current leadership.

“We believe that today creativity needs to be fuelled by technology and data. Our ideas must not only generate greater long-term brand value but also activate business in the short term. This new partnership between the FCB Group, India’s most awarded creative agency, and Kinnect, India’s largest independent digital agency, will actualise this vision and mission for all our clients,” Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO, FCB Group India, said.

Founded by Rohan Mehta and Chandni Shah in 2011, Kinnect believes creativity and media should work together in the digital world. Along with focussing on creativity, the agency formulates data-informed ideas that are adapted to new-age platforms. It has also built in-house capabilities for influencer and talent outreach.

According to Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, the partnership offers a huge opportunity to learn from the FCB Group’s global experiences and apply them in an Indian context. Kinnect will continue building new capabilities and evolving its services based on the market needs, Mehta added.

“Leveraging FCB Group’s expertise in building brands over decades, we hope to achieve similar legacies for our clients. Together we look forward to engineering a more transformative and holistic experience for brands,” Chandni Shah, COO, Kinnect, stated.

