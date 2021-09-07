FCB Cogito elevates Vidyadhar Wabgaonkar as CEO

The elevation of Vidyadhar Wabgaonkar is yet another step to enhance the Group’s 360-degree capabilities, the company said

FCB Group India has announced the elevation of Vidyadhar Wabgaonkar as the CEO of FCB Cogito, the independent consulting arm of the Group in India. The elevation of Vidyadhar Wabgaonkar is yet another step to enhance the Group’s 360-degree capabilities, the company said in an official statement.

Wabgaonkar has been leading FCB Cogito for over four years now. He comes with a rich marketing background that includes stints in P&G India and Marico Industries. His expertise lies in seamless combination of qualitative and quantitative aspects and the application of tenets of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) to marketing and business management. Under Wabgaonkar’s aegis, FCB Cogito Consulting has come to be known for its strong proprietary products like ‘Chess’ for getting clients ready for competition and future and ‘Brand Hormone’ for rejuvenating brands, the agency added.

“FCB Cogito has been the secret weapon in our armory. It represents our capability to solve higher-order problems for our clients with data and insight-driven solutions. It is our intellectual capital, and a means to provide strategic partnership to our clients. Wabs always brings a fresh perspective, and in today’s times, his unique skills are going to be invaluable to brands as they navigate uncharted terrains,” Nitin Karkare, vice chairman, FCB Ulka, said.

“FCB Cogito believes that most clients have the resources required to be successful. It is the paradigm that connects the resources that often need evolution. ‘Why buy me’ is the most important question that each brand needs to answer, and the answer frequently lies well beyond the tangible aspects of the brand. A good answer and a consensus around it, together multiply the force of selling and marketing manifold,” Wabgaonkar stated in his new role.

Read Also: Investors Clinic appoints Gauri Arora as head of digital marketing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook