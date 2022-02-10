FC Goa partners with Proem Sports

The partnership will enable FC Goa to create and deliver personalised content across channels

FC Goa has brought on board Proem Sports as partner. With this collaboration, FC Goa will use Proem Sports’ customer data platform (CDP) – Organon and take a data-driven approach to understand, engage, and grow their fanbase. As expectations from digital experiences grow, the Club feels that the partnership will help in an improved understanding of their fan behaviour and patterns. “As the world adopts a digital-first outlook – providing more meaningful experiences is going to be critical. We aim to redefine the way Clubs connect with their fans and other stakeholders by personalising their interactions,” Akshay Tandon, co-owner and president of FC Goa, said.

The data will help FC Goa curate better personalise experiences for their fans. With this information, the Club will be able to automate, create, and deliver highly personalised content, across geographies, thereby driving deeper and more meaningful engagement amongst their followers. Powered by Machine Learning, Organon is built to address, solve, and enhance sports sponsorship, fan retention, and omni-channel marketing. It helps organisations capture and manage data, discover fan analytics, and rewire their decisions to improve business performance.

For Chiraag Paul, co-founder and CEO, Proem Sports, FC Goa is building upon their vision of becoming a data centric organisation. “People want to feel like a part of a team or club, wherever they may be located. In fact, 73% of companies now report that a CDP will be critical to enhance their customer experience. Our association highlights FC Goa’s zeal to truly deliver personalised content to their fan base across all touch points that are available. Proem Sports has been working to enable the understanding of sports fans and their behaviour through data mining, segmentation, and personalisation. The company is promoting the understanding that when it comes to fans in the sports industry, retention is just as important as acquisition,” he added.

