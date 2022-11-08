FC Goa names McDowell’s No.1 Soda as its new associate sponsor for 2022-23

FC Goa has announced the entry of McDowell’s No.1 Soda as the Club’s new associate sponsor for the 2022-23 season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). As part of the partnership, McDowell’s No.1 Soda will appear on the upper sleeve of the FC Goa shirt for the entirety of the ISL season, the company said in a statement.

McDowell’s No.1 Soda is one of the most recognisable brands in India and one that is associated with celebration, Ravi Puskur, vice president, FC Goa, said. “And this year, I believe, is one where we are celebrating football with fans who are allowed to be back in the stands,” he added.

As per the company, the new sponsor will ensure that the fans have fun, either at home or in the stands.

Football is the ultimate team sport, and the sportsmanship and camaraderie on and off the field are legendary, Ruchira Jaitly, executive vice president and portfolio head, marketing, Diageo India, claimed. “With this ISL season, McDowell’s No1 Soda, in association with the FC Goa, is proud to be a part of this team,” he highlighted.

