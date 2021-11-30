FC Goa announces 1Xnews as principal title sponsor for Indian Super League

This will be 1Xnews’ first foray into Indian football

FC Goa has announced 1Xnews as the Club’s principal title sponsor for the 2021-22 season of the Hero Indian Super League. As part of the tie-up, 1Xnews will appear on the chest of the club shirt and training wear throughout the course of the season. Furthermore, 1Xnews will also be featured in various social media graphics, and on-ground advertising across every live FC Goa game, on all platforms that broadcast the Hero Indian Super League. This partnership will also fuel the club’s social media presence.

This will be 1Xnews’ first foray into Indian football. “The partnership shows the growth of the Club and the League. They are a reputable brand and share our vision of growth. We are pleased to be partners with a brand whose network encompasses some of the biggest international football clubs and leagues in the world. The front-of-shirt sponsorship is vitally important to the Club. And we believe that this partnership will help us make even more tangible contributions to Indian football,” Akshay Tandon, president, FC Goa, said. With an aim to further popularise Indian football, 1Xnews will be providing football news and updates.

“In FC Goa, we found a brand that was as modern and proactive in their approach as we are. We believe that this relationship will pay huge dividends to both of us. As a global brand, we have been looking to push the boundaries of fan experience for football fans around the world. And that is what our aim will be for the fans of FC Goa and Indian football. They, above all, value their fans and know what it means to be a supporter of the beautiful game. What we loved about FC Goa is that they are an entity that values partnerships and looks to go above and beyond to eke out the best results from associations like ours. We’re confident this deal will bring even more momentum to the Gaurs’ upcoming ISL season,” Harish Kapoor, marketing lead India, 1Xnews stated on the association.

