FC Barcelona signs a long-term partnership deal with Spotify

As part of the partnership, Spotify’s name will appear on the front of both men’s and women’s team shirt and training kits from July 1, 2022

Spotify has signed an agreement with FC Barcelona to become the main partner of the club and its official audio streaming partner. As per the partnership, Spotify will appear on the front of both men’s and women’s team shirts for the next five seasons. Furthermore, the audio streaming platform will sponsor the training shirts for the next three seasons, beginning in the 2022-23 season. As part of the collaboration, the stadium will be rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou from July 2022. The collaboration is in line with the Club’s goal to seek partners who share its values and philosophy.

“This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barça family through unique experiences, combining two activities such as entertainment and football, making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world,” Joan Laporta, president, FC Barcelona, said.

It is to be noted that the agreement approved and signed by the board of directors of FC Barcelona, will be subjected to the ratification of the extraordinary delegate members assembly that will take place on April 3, 2022.

From July, the collaboration will offer a global stage to artists, players and fans at the newly-branded Spotify Camp Nou, Alex Norström, chief freemium business officer, Spotify, stated. “We have always used our marketing investment to amplify artists and this partnership will take this approach to a new scale. We aim to create new opportunities to connect with FC Barcelona’s worldwide fanbase. We believe this partnership creates many opportunities to deliver on this mission in unique, imaginative, and impactful ways.”

The partnership between Barça and Spotify brings the worlds of music and football together, giving a global stage to players and artists at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium, and building new opportunities to connect artists and players with fans around the world.

