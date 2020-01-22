fbb urges consumers #WearYourPatriotism this Republic day

As part of the campaign, social media influencers, activists and youth will share their ways of wearing a scarf on the social media platform

Future Group’s fbb has rolled out a new social media campaign commemorating 70 years of the Indian Constitution. Through the campaign titled #WearYourPatriotism, the retail store chain celebrates the diversity of the country by designing a collection of scarves inspired from the Indian nation flag. As part of the campaign, social media influencers, activists and youth will share their ways of wearing a scarf on the social media platform. Furthermore, all sales proceedings from the scarves will be handed over by fbb in support of the Indian Army.

Conceptualised and created by Nishtasha Digital Media Pvt Ltd (NDMPL), the campaign includes a 25 second rap video for the brand for YouTube. Post which influencers will social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to promote the campaign by showcasing their style of wearing the scarf.

For Pawan Sarda, CMO, Future Retail, this campaign is a small gesture of supporting the Indian army who guard us 24/7. “As a country, we are blessed to have a diversity like no other nation. 70 years now, India has come a long way and is still rooted to its culture. #WearYourPatriotism is a simple campaign that gives each one of us a way of showing our love towards our country,” Pawan Sarda, CMO, Future Retail, said. He further stated that this campaign is a small gesture of supporting the Indian army.

Read Also: White Rivers Media bags the digital marketing mandate for English entertainment cluster of Times Network

Read Also: Tata AIA Life Insurance urges customers to protect the future of their families as well as the planet