Father’s Day 2022: Round-up of campaigns rolled out by brands

From campaigns focussed on remembering the best moments of life with fathers to highlighting their support, are some of the ways brands are celebrating Father’s Day 2022. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns released to celebrate fathers.

#SayItWithSamsonite – Samsonite

To celebrate Father’s Day, Samsonite India’s ad campaign focuses on remembering the best moments of one’s life and how a father is there to support us through all those moments. The film brings about many emotions of a father-son bond, as the father is valued through many hidden notes and a surprise that awaits him.

DiagHero – DiagRight

DiagRight Father’s Day campaign highlights the role and contribution of a phlebotomist in the healthcare sector. The film emphasises on the passion, pain and hard work towards his/her profession to create a separate identity for themselves. The character in the video is a father and a phlebotomist at the same time whose daily life activity is described by her daughter to a home tutor.

#SafeForDad – Colors Infinity and Comedy Central

Colors Infinity and Comedy Central’s #SafeForDad campaign encourages a simple yet radical and progressive idea, that no topic is off-limits when it comes to having a conversation with one’s father. The campaign aims to enable conversations that fathers and kids would otherwise shy away from, driving a wave of change in convention in every household.

Father’s Day 2022 – SBI General Insurance

SBI General Insurance has rolled out an ad campaign focusing on the father-daughter bond on social media. The film highlights the unbreakable bond between a father and a daughter and portrays how he works hard not only to protect her and give her a secure future, but also empowers her and strengthens her resolve to pursue her dreams and aspirations. He supports her dare to dream attitude and nurtures her efforts to carve her own unique path to success. He continues to teach her the true values of independence and to fight for what she believes in, driving the message of living life on her terms rather than adhering to the straitjacketed and sometimes outdated social constructs of society.

#SoneKaSona – Augmont Gold For All

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Augmont released an informative social-experiment short documentary starring fathers from all walks of life addressing their need to invest in Gold SIPs. Based on a social experiment interviewing a professor, author, corporate professional, single-father and a middle-class father, the chronicle showcases how fathers across professions and pay-scales have benefitted by investing in the lucrative yellow metal.

#ThankYouDad – Parle

In its Father’s Day campaign, Parle has rolled out a social experiment film aimed at urging people to bring forth all that they leave unsaid to their fathers and take the opportunity of Father’s Day to communicate what they feel. Addressing the communication gap between fathers and children, the film captures unscripted conversations between real duos of father and children to display raw emotions, and their heartfelt regard for the complex yet cherished relationship. The campaign focuses on gratitude and celebrating the presence of fathers in our life.

#HandiKhushiyonKi – Biryani By Kilo

Biryani By Kilo’s campaign on Father’s Day highlights how dads often shy away from voicing their love, but express their feelings with little gestures. The campaign brings alive relatable moments that make a father-child relationship memorable.

#HumHaiNa – TradeIndia

TradeIndia’s #HumHaiNa campaign tugs at the audience’s heartstrings and shows the love a daughter has for her father. It further emphasises on the ability of today’s youth to leverage digital transformation to spark growth. The digital film #HumHaiNa has been amplified on Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin.

#CoolDads – Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop, has launched their digital campaign #CoolDads this Father’s Day. Drawing inspiration from millennial fathers, the campaign surprises us with a modern take on dads. The campaign highlights this light and liberal side of fathers that are aiming at being the #CoolDads.

