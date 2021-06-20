Father’s Day 2021: How brands are celebrating the spirit of fatherhood

Campaigns rolled out by brands on this day

This Father’s Day, brands highlight the role of modern day fathers in supporting the growth of their children. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns released to celebrate fathers.

Luminous Power Technologies

Luminous Power Technologies launched a campaign #DadHeroes, putting a spotlight on how the role of fathers has evolved over the period of time. The video showcases how modern-day dads have been breaking all the stereotypes starting from helping with household chores to cooking meals to contributing to childcare activities.

ICICI Lombard

Conceptualised by SS Studio Films Pvt. Ltd. (ShootingStarz), ICICI Lombard has rolled out a digital campaign encouraging fathers to take the pledge of safety, by wearing the helmet while riding a two wheeler at the behest of their loved ones. The campaign is an extension of the insurer’s sustained communication around its ‘Ride to Safety’ initiative.

ACKO General Insurance

The digital insurance company has released a campaign film on the occasion of Father’s Day. Conceived by Lowe Lintas Mumbai, the film is a light-hearted take on how the bond and care remains unchanged even though the roles change over the years. The campaign is live across the brand’s online platforms.

Manforce Condoms

The #BetterEndings campaign video by Grapes Digital revolves around all the fun that people were having during the lockdown days but also warning them against the fatherhood situation that they will land up in if they do not use protection.

VAIO India

VAIO has come up with an ad video that depicts teaching the first words to crucial business lessons. “Dads are the invaluable force that pushes us to do better, live better, be better. Here’s to your relentless dedication, unconditional love, exemplary persistence, and an undeniable presence responsible for who we are and what we aspire to be. #VAIOCelebratesFatherhood this Father’s Day,” the company said.

MamyPoko India

Diaper brand Mamypoko pants has unveiled a new campaign on the occasion of Father’s Day. The video titled #PapasWhoKnow highlights the fact that in modern society dads are today equally trying to be involved in raising the child. The short ad film reinforces the fact that fathers actively want to contribute to the child’s growth and development just as moms do, and help them by doing it together.

Prega News

Mankind Pharma’s pregnancy detection brand, Prega News has come up with a special message celebrating the spirit of Fatherhood featuring its brand ambassador Anushka Sharma. The video encourages viewers to do something special for their fathers and make the day unforgettable by creating some personal memories.

TVS Eurogrip

TVS Srichakra Limited has rolled out a social media campaign #TurnItAround to celebrate Father’s Day 2021. Taking a simple, contextual situation that children are experiencing right now, due to the second wave of the pandemic, the campaign talks about how Fathers are our everyday heroes who can turn around any situation.

Dhara

Dhara has rolled out a digital film celebrating the occasion of Father’s Day, which urges consumers to legally adopt and support unaccompanied children in this pandemic. Showcasing the joy of parenthood, the digital film conveys a father’s love for his adopted daughter encapsulating the emotional connect beautifully.

Glenfiddich

Glenfiddich’s new campaign celebrates the life and experiments of ingenious minds and innovative thinkers by virtue of its #FathersofInnovation campaign. Glenfiddich continues to re-define fatherhood by acknowledging innovators who blazed their own trail by giving birth to path-breaking ideas.

