Father’s Day 2020: Here’s how brands are honouring the different roles of a father

From Shoppers Stop, Philips to Bajaj Allianz Life and Ferns N Petals, brands take to social media to celebrate Father’s Day
On Father’s Day, brands and marketers have paid tribute to ‘fathers’ of this world -from highlighting different roles to celebrating irreplaceable contributions in the life of their children. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns released to celebrate fathers.
Glenfiddich- #FathersofInnovation
Glenfiddich’s #FathersofInnovation campaign acknowledges the vision and significant contributions of ideators, inventors, risk takers and trail blazers on the brand’s social media handles.
Lionsgate Play- #RadDad
Streaming platform Lionsgate Play’s #RadDad campaign focuses on how fathers are our personal superheroes who change roles depending on who we need them to be.
Shoppers Stop- #StayInForMeDad
With the aim of encouraging people to stay in and celebrate with loved ones, Shoppers Stop launched #StayInForMeDad with the aim of honouring their contribution.
Bajaj Allianz Life- #DostiWithDad
Bajaj Allianz Life in its #DostiwithDad Campaign rekindles the friendship with fathers. The campaign drives home the message about sharing a friendly bond with our fathers, beyond the stereotypical father-child bond.
Kurkure Snacks- #BaapReBaap
By highlighting popular moments from the everyday life between father and children, Kurkure Snacks celebrates the best #BaapReBaap moments in the life of individuals.
Philips- #MyDadMyInspiration
Philips India has launched a campaign as a tribute to Father’s and celebrating the Father- daughter bond. The campaign #MyDadMyInspiration is built on the heartwarming moments between a father and his daughter.
Ferns N Petals- #NotASuperhero
The ‘Not a Superhero’ campaign celebrates a father’s extraordinary love for his children. “He may not be a Superhero, but he will always be the one who loves you the most,” the ad campaign said.
ICICI Lombard- #NibhayeVaade
The campaign celebrates the unique and irreplaceable contribution of Fathers in our life and asks people to abide by their promises and take care of them.
Titan- Mere Papa
Titan’s ‘Mere Papa’ film celebrates the bond between a father and a child and expands the concept beyond the traditional definitions of human relationships.
Hudson Canola Oil- #ThankYouDad
Hudson Canola oil expresses gratitude towards every father for always being there and making every little moment lively, filled with laughter and nurtured with love.
