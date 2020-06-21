Father’s Day 2020: Here’s how brands are honouring the different roles of a father

Brands and marketers pay tribute to ‘fathers’ of the world on Father’s Day

On Father’s Day, brands and marketers have paid tribute to ‘fathers’ of this world -from highlighting different roles to celebrating irreplaceable contributions in the life of their children. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns released to celebrate fathers.

Glenfiddich- #FathersofInnovation

Glenfiddich’s #FathersofInnovation campaign acknowledges the vision and significant contributions of ideators, inventors, risk takers and trail blazers on the brand’s social media handles.

Lionsgate Play- #RadDad

Streaming platform Lionsgate Play’s #RadDad campaign focuses on how fathers are our personal superheroes who change roles depending on who we need them to be.

Shoppers Stop- #StayInForMeDad

With the aim of encouraging people to stay in and celebrate with loved ones, Shoppers Stop launched #StayInForMeDad with the aim of honouring their contribution.

Bajaj Allianz Life- #DostiWithDad

Bajaj Allianz Life in its #DostiwithDad Campaign rekindles the friendship with fathers. The campaign drives home the message about sharing a friendly bond with our fathers, beyond the stereotypical father-child bond.

Kurkure Snacks- #BaapReBaap

By highlighting popular moments from the everyday life between father and children, Kurkure Snacks celebrates the best #BaapReBaap moments in the life of individuals.

Philips- #MyDadMyInspiration

Philips India has launched a campaign as a tribute to Father’s and celebrating the Father- daughter bond. The campaign #MyDadMyInspiration is built on the heartwarming moments between a father and his daughter.

Ferns N Petals- #NotASuperhero

The ‘Not a Superhero’ campaign celebrates a father’s extraordinary love for his children. “He may not be a Superhero, but he will always be the one who loves you the most,” the ad campaign said.

ICICI Lombard- #NibhayeVaade

The campaign celebrates the unique and irreplaceable contribution of Fathers in our life and asks people to abide by their promises and take care of them.

Titan- Mere Papa

Titan’s ‘Mere Papa’ film celebrates the bond between a father and a child and expands the concept beyond the traditional definitions of human relationships.

Hudson Canola Oil- #ThankYouDad

Hudson Canola oil expresses gratitude towards every father for always being there and making every little moment lively, filled with laughter and nurtured with love.

