Fast&Up signs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as brand ambassador

Fast&Up, the active nutrition brand, has announced the signing of actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra as its fitness brand ambassador. The flagship brand by Fullife Healthcare, Fast&Up offers athletes and fitness enthusiasts a wide range of products. Since their launch in India, Fast&Up has tied up with various sporting ventures, mass participative events and over 100 athletes, including international cricketer Mayank Agarwal and several other Indian athletes.

“We are delighted at this opportunity to collaborate with Shilpa Shetty Kundra who is a fitness icon. Shilpa’s own personal approach to holistic well-being resonates with Fast&Up’s core values. Through this partnership, we will be focusing on raising awareness on the importance of overall fitness for the family and empowering millions of Indians to lead an active and fit lifestyle,” Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, chief executive officer, Fast&Up, said.

“I have always believed in clean and intelligent nutrition and for me, Fast&Up signifies that. I have been a user of the brand (even before I signed on) and what it brings to the Indian market in terms of having a holistic approach to nutrition and fitness. With this partnership, I am excited to see our shared goal of getting India fit and healthy the right way. This in turn will bring about a family health revolution which is what our country needs right now,” Shetty stated on the association.

Founded in 2011, Fullife Healthcare Pvt Ltd is the parent company of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, whose flagship brand ‘Fast&Up’ was brought to India in 2015 under their ‘active’ lifestyle segment. Fast&Up was the official nutrition partner for Chennai Superkings. After building an established presence in India and Italy (2018), the brand is now expanding its reach to tap other European countries and the American market.

