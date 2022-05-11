Fast&Up partners with TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 as its official energy drink partner

Nutrition brand Fast&Up has partnered with TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 as its official energy drink partner. As part of the partnership, the nutrition brand will be distributing 8,000 litres of Fast&Up Reload with the help of 150 volunteers across three stations during the event. Additionally, Fast&Up will organise spot activities, talks about nutrition, sale of its products, interactions with influencers and product sampling at the Mirchi Get Active Expo, held from May 12 – 14, 2022 at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022.

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 has motivated many people in the city of Bengaluru to move out of their homes and run for good health, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Fast&Up, said. “As a long-term partner, we are looking forward to associating with the TCS World 10K Bengaluru again and work toward encouraging even more people to get on the road and lead a healthy lifestyle,” he added.

Fast&Up has led the promotion of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 through multiple activities such as sessions about running, training and nutrition with runners from the CISCO runners club. Additionally, the brand conducted three training runs preceding the TCS World 10K race day.

For Vivek Singh, joint managing director, Procam International, the company believes in partnerships that go beyond the written word and Fast&Up is one such association. “They have been a constant when it comes to distance running events in India. The nutraceuticals brand has provided support for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru over the years and helped take the run to different parts of the country. We look forward to their continued support,” he stated.

Founded in 1988 by Anil and Vivek Singh, Procam International is India’s premier sports management company, involved in live events, sports consultancy, and live television production. The company’s key events includes, Tata Mumbai Marathon, Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru, and Tata Steel Kolkata 25K.

