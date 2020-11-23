Fast&Up joins hands with Mumbai City FC as Official Sports Nutrition Partner

Fast&Up will feature on the club’s back of shorts jersey position.

Mumbai City FC has onboarded Fast&Up as its Official Sports Nutrition Partner for the 2020/21 edition. The association sees Fast&Up joining hands with Mumbai City FC for a strategic partnership that will see the nutrition brand welcoming sports back in the country, and representing a team, which is also based out of Mumbai, the same city where Fast&Up’s India Headquarters are situated.

Mumbai City FC has always believed in representing the excellent spirit of its home city, and to have a brand from the city as a Partner, will make the members of the franchise feel at home when in Goa, Bimal Parekh, co-owner, Mumbai City FC, stated. “We are delighted to have active nutrition brand Fast&Up as our official Sports Nutrition Partner for the upcoming season. It is a brand that has a wide range of products that boost health, immunity and fitness, and share the values that our club stands for,” he added.

With this partnership the company aims at expanding the brand’s wide-ranging and comprehensive effervescent flagship products. Fast&Up will feature on the club’s back of shorts jersey position and inside the stadium on the LED perimeter boards in Mumbai City’s home matches during the season, and will also be involved with Mumbai City’s grassroots initiatives and activities.

“The pathway that the ISL and Mumbai City FC is opening up with the conduction of the 2020-21 season in a secure environment in Goa, paves the way for the sport to return to the country, and makes us elated to be joining hands with Mumbai’s very own club that encourages the same habits as we do – to keep focusing on a healthy and nutritious lifestyle that can ensure our immunity levels stay strong,” Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Fast&Up said.

