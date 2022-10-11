Fast&Up GoodEatz launches ProteinMadeTasty campaign featuring Sanjeev Kapoor

Fast&Up Good Eatz has unveiled its latest campaign to make a mark in the F&B section through its range of healthy snacking options. Through this, the brand aims to stretch the group’s expansion plan in India. With the focus on providing its consumer’s high protein-snacking options, Fast&Up joined hands with Sanjeev Kapoor with the aim to make India healthy and fit through clean and high protein options without compromising on taste. It has added plant-based superfoods with minerals and vitamins.

For Varun Khanna, co-founder, Fast&Up, it is a privilege to have chef Sanjeev Kapoor on board as the company works to provide India with nutritious snacking options that are high in protein. “We are a brand that strives to combine convenience and quality, and with Fast&Up GoodEatz we have chosen to make healthy snacking appealing, and who better to approve of the taste factor than chef Sanjeev Kapoor. We are a fun and young brand, and we don’t just want to say it; we want to claim it,” he added.

With its latest campaign video, the brand aims to break the stereotype that healthy food cannot be tasty. ProteinMadeTasty with Sanjeev Kapoor is different from the acclaimed ‘healthy snacking’ options currently available in this category, as per the company. The brand claims to have made products that are 100% plant-based.

The brand is launching three products under this category, meal shake, oats, and soups. The products are instant protein options that deliver the exact amount of protein as promised and has a higher protein serving compared to other brands.

