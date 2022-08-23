Fast&Up collaborates with chef Sanjeev Kapoor for its line of healthy ready-to-eat food products

Fast&Up on Tuesday announced its collaboration with chef Sanjeev Kapoor to foray into a new segment by launching a line of healthy ready-to-eat food products under the umbrella of the brand. As a part of this foray, the new product line will provide clean nutrition-based ready-to-eat products. The products are expected to be launched very soon and have been carefully curated under the guidance of Sanjeev Kapoor.

“We have worked closely with Sanjeev Kapoor to develop great in taste products with clean ingredients, keeping up with the highest standards of quality nutrition to develop this new line as we are looking forward to launching this very soon. We find him to be the most organic partner to have onboard as we foray into the world of healthy food products. With this association, we bring an array of food products in an easy-to-consume format, fueled by clean nutrition,” Varun Khanna, co-founder, Fast&Up said.

According to Research and Markets, the Indian ready-to-eat (RTE) market stood at $261 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 16 percent during 2018-2023 to touch $647 million by 2023. The busy lifestyles of the millennial workforce, a spike in gross family income, and the concept of nuclear families gaining ground have contributed to the Indian ready-to-eat (RTE) food segment rising significantly in recent years. The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing work-life changes have also provided a boost to this segment.

“I believe that nutrition and taste go hand-in-hand, but nowadays, a lot of the food ingredients are adulterated. So, it is even more critical for people to find ways to improve their nutrition on a day-to-day basis. Seeing the incredible growth and acceptance, Fast&Up has received in such a short span well advocates that they have an honest and long-term vision for bringing daily health and nutrition to families. I am happy to associate with them to further grow their strength by developing this brand-new range of healthy food products,” Kapoor stated.

