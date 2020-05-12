Fastrack’s new campaign #WhatYouHeartNow highlights new habits of GEN-Z during lockdown

#WhatYouHeartNow has been launched across the social media platforms of the brand

While quarantine has become the new reality and is here to stay for some time now, Fastrack launched a new campaign #WhatYouHeartNow featuring GEN-Z and highlighting their new habits amid the lockdown as well as how they are taking this time to discover new things.

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the video showcases everything that Gen-Z is doing to keep up with their friends, family and followers during this quarantine time (Q-time) and how they are learning that missing out on the world outside can be a joy in its own right – the joy of discovering little things like the people you’ve left on the side-lines, hobbies you’ve forgotten and nooks that were once an integral part of life. This is the time when they can take time for it all.

According to Ayushman Chiranewala, marketing head, Fastrack, with the campaign “What you Heart Now” the brand laurels the attitude of never letting any situation inhibit the spirits of the youth. “The young, outgoing, adventurous souls have made staying indoors happening and fun. Within the four walls of home, they continue doing what they are passionate about, be it socializing over group video calls, acing their coffee making skills or making TikTok videos. To ensure we connect further to our audience, we have been encouraging them to share their in-house stories with us and tell us what their heart calls out for,” he added further.

The youth is the fastest to adapt and accept the new-normal of how our lives have changed through these lockdown times, Puneet Kapoor, regional creative officer at Lowe Lintas, said. “The tsunami of fabulous content created in the last 40 days stands testimony to this. What one’s heart desires and how we’ve adapted in these times, has found such numerous expressions and that’s exactly where a Fastrack idea property of #WhatYouHeartNow sits.”

