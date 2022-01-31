Fastrack brings Rohit Saraf on board as brand ambassador for its smartwatch Reflex Vox

As per Fastrack, this association with Rohit Saraf is in line with the brand’s aim to build resonance with the GenZ

Fastrack has roped in Rohit Saraf as the brand ambassador for the launch of its smartwatch Reflex Vox. The actor will be featured in key digital campaigns to promote the fash-tech category under Fastrack. The brand has rolled out a digital campaign including multiple touchpoints to engage with its audiences.



As per the company, this association with Rohit Saraf is in line with the brand’s aim to build resonance with GenZ through communication as well as their product offerings. According to Ajay Maurya, marketing head, Fastrack, the brand has always established a great synergy between communication and innovation that enables it to lead the conversation regarding youth fashion and tech trends. “With Fastrack Reflex Vox, we introduce a new category that caters to our audiences and gives us the right opportunity to collaborate with a personality that resonates with the spirit of our audiences. This association with Saraf has been a fun one and we look forward to introducing you all to him as the new face of Fastrack for its fash-tech portfolio,” he added. Saraf also recently took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of the new launch.



“It’s such a pleasure to be associated with a brand as lit and cool as Fastrack. I’m elated to be the one to introduce their first smartwatch and experience this amazing amalgamation of fashion and technology. As an accessory, a smartwatch is my first go-to option. With Fastrack Reflex Vox, I now have a smartwatch with not only the best features but also colour variants that let me style it in so many ways,” Saraf stated on his association with the brand.

