Fastrack and Ananya Panday team up to promote social distancing

The multi film campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas

With the aim of encouraging consumers to stay indoors and practice social distancing, Fastrack has collaborated with actor Ananya Panday to launch its campaign #StayTheFIn. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the brand aims to promote the importance of making the best out of this situation while continuing to remain distant amid the extended lockdown.

According to Ayushman Chiranewala, marketing head, Fastrack, with over a month of lockdown while counting more days, the latest #StayTheFIn campaign aims to motivate consumers to stay put, while utilizing the time at home innovatively. “Fastrack invites its audience to make the best out of the current situation by exploring what they wish to do to be sane and quirking it up like always even in this scenario. As part of the larger campaign, the brand attempts to ask its target audience to keep behaving responsibly and keep experimenting and Fastrack celebrates this bold spirit,” he added.

The multi-film campaign featuring 12-second videos is already live across Fastrack’s online platforms. Fastrack has always been a nimble-footed brand reflecting modern youth codes and pop-culture codes in quirky ways, Puneet Kapoor, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, said. “There is a bright side to the current lockdown too and we are seeing a spurt of creative expressions across social media platforms whether it’s culinary, music, dance or the arts,” he stated.

With this video series, the brand aims to engage with their target group, the Gen-Z’s, who are stuck at home with nothing but their own company to enjoy. “What we have been experiencing since the past few weeks is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Everybody has shown sense and patience by staying inside their homes and practicing social distancing. But for the youth, the lockdown is sure to seem unending, yet they have survived it in their own unique and creative ways,” the brand said.

