Fast Growth: Helping D2C brands grow their online business

With more than 150 D2C brands active on its platform, Shoptimize is now looking at expanding its footprint to Southeast Asia

Shoptimize was launched to empower brands to take control of their digital growth. From being perceived as an end-to-end e-commerce platform to becoming a growth enabler for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, this Pune-based firm has evolved tremendously since its launch in 2012.

“We launched the Shoptimize Growth Platform and Accelerator Program to augment our offerings further and help brands scale their D2C businesses,” says Mangesh Panditrao, CEO & co-founder, Shoptimize. “We have reached more than $100 million in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) and 4 million transactions till now. We commenced Shoptimize with two individuals and now have over 100 team members and 150 active brands on the platform.”

Brands are clocking 400% annualised revenue from their D2C stores with the help of the Shoptimize Accelerator Program, he claims. The accelerator programme takes away a lot of variability and risk for brands. This gives the brand opportunity and time to focus on more important aspects of business such as inventory management, product development, improving the supply chain, and better customer service.

“With the phenomenal potential in India, we aim to grow 400 to 500% in the Indian market. In addition, we have also set sights on expanding our footprint in Southeast Asia,” says Panditrao. Besides Pune, Shoptimize has operations in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

“From the company perspective, our growth trajectory has been remarkable,” says Panditrao. “We observed a 55% increase in conversion ratios after aggressively executing Shoptimize Growth Platform recommendations, indicating that the Shoptimize growth engine has been a success so far. During the festive season alone, there was a 300% increase in the number of transactions, resulting in a 400% increase in GMV. Furthermore, while tier-I cities accounted for 50% of our client’s revenue, the AOV (Average Order Value) generated in tier-II and tier-III cities have improved significantly. As opposed to tier-I cities, tier-II and tier-III cities had a 15-20% higher AOV,” he adds.

Shoptimize is backed by marquee investors such as Tandem Capital, LetsVenture, Saha Fund, and Twin Ventures. “We envision ourselves as a key growth enabler for D2C e-commerce brands and a leader in D2C e-commerce and online sales growth, enabling brands to identify opportunities and execute them at scale,” he says.

According to Panditrao, Shoptimize’s top priorities include focusing on technological advancement and taking the product to the next level to deliver profitable growth for its brands.

“Apart from that, we are also looking at hiring the right talent to further fuel our growth and continuously innovate to get a competitive edge in the market. We are also focusing on building more robust and long-lasting partnerships in the D2C

e-commerce ecosystem,” he says.

