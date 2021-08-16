Fashinza appoints Rajesh Meena as head of operations

The company is working towards building its leadership team, Jamil Ahmad, chief business officer and co-founder, Fashinza, said.

B2B manufacturing startup Fashinza has appointed Rajesh Meena as head of operations to drive its global and Indian expansion. The appointment of Meena marks the beginning of Fashinza’s expansion process for its leadership team, the company said in a statement. While Fashinza is on a journey to make a transparent and agile supply chain accessible to a wider client base, Meena will help lead the way with his technology and fashion expertise, Abhishek Sharma, co-founder, Fashinza, said.

“We will leverage his expertise to propel Fashinza through its next phase of growth of global expansion. Fashinza is expanding its supply chains across countries like China, Middle-East, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and India, therefore we have boarded Rajesh with us who will help us in business expansion. He will play a key role in this expansion while continuing to grow in the domestic market.” Sharma added.

Meena comes with 15 years of experience. His entire career has been focused on helping the mobility and retail industry and scale up for creating strategic approaches to finance and investor relations, he said. He has worked with companies like BlackBuck, Ola, TaxiForSure, and Spencer’s Retail.

In his new role, he will oversee sales, mobility, operations, and supply chain. He will be responsible for onboarding factories to expand supply base, ensuring audit compliance, identifying the “model factories”. His role also includes ensuring 100% visibility in terms of time-and-action plan, minimising rejections of delivered goods, and ensuring on-time delivery. Moreover, he will play an important role in building trust between brands and Fashinza.

“We are working towards building and strengthening our leading team which will add value to our clients and will ensure successful business. The company is looking for experienced professionals in sales, business-strategy and operations verticals for seamless service delivery to our clients, while by no means compensating on our ethics. We have associated with multiple brands that have used our model and to further expand, we are strengthening our team and Rajesh will help us in business development,” Jamil Ahmad, chief business officer and co-founder, Fashinza, said.

Fashinza was co-founded in 2020 by Abhishek Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Jamil Ahmad to create sustainable and futuristic supply chains for fashion brands. It recently raised fund $20 million in funding from Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Anand Ahuja, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

