Farhad K Wadia joins Mirchi as head-North America

Farhad Wadia has a varied work experience of over 35 years across various industries and geographies.

Music and entertainment company Mirchi has appoints Farhad K Wadia as head-North America. In his new role, Wadio would be responsible for the expansion of Mirchi’s footprint in the United States of America and Canada. Mirchi has set foot in multiple new territories this year and is now looking at continuing this momentum and deepening its presence in these markets, Prashant Panday, MD and CEO, ENIL, said. “We are glad to have Farhad Wadia on board to lead us in the North American market. We are certain that his rich experience will help Mirchi build a strong presence in North America,” he added.

Farhad Wadia has a varied work experience of over 35 years across various industries and geographies. From 2002 onward, he has held leadership roles in multiple companies such as Channel 4 Networks UAE, Hindustan Times Delhi, Network 18 India, and Samuel Jewelers USA. “Mirchi is India’s premier music and entertainment brand with a wide global appeal. I foresee great potential in leveraging brand Mirchi’s strengths to scale up operations in North America. I am delighted to be joining them during their exciting expansion phase into international waters and I look forward to contributing to this growth story,” Farhad K. Wadia, head of North America, Mirchi says

Earlier this year, Mirchi forayed into the Middle East, relaunching in the UAE and Bahrain, and entering Qatar. While Mirchi expands to other geographies, their focus on delivering best in class entertainment to its audience stays intact. Owned by Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), Mirchi is an all-encompassing music and entertainment company that hosts FM radio brand Radio Mirchi. Launched in 2001, Mirchi now has a variety of properties under their FM, LIVE, and digital platforms, each populated with multi-lingual, multi-platform, and multi-format content.

Read Also: Online furniture retail soars

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook