FantasyDangal onboards cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara as its brand ambassador

FantasyDangal has announced that the company will be onboarding cricketer, Cheteshwar Pujara as its brand ambassador. For this collaboration, Pujara will appear in the upcoming campaigns and promote FantasyDangal as an established fantasy sports platform, the company claims.

Cheteshwar Pujara has set some unmatched records in global cricket and is regarded as one of the best batsmen, Ankit Anand, business head, FantasyDangal, said. “He also represents trust and reliability in Indian cricket, which ties in seamlessly with FantasyDangal’s ethos,” he added.

For the brand, this partnership between Pujara and FantasyDangal will bring an influx of sports enthusiasts to the platform and further cement the platform’s position as a trust-worthy and user-friendly fantasy sports platform. With cricket and kabaddi in the existing catalogue, the company plans to add new sports to its repertoires, such as football

and basketball in the coming days, it mentioned in a statement.

“Sports enthusiasts are increasingly embracing fantasy sports in the country. With FantasyDangal, you are not just playing for entertainment but also learning how to master fantasy sports,” Cheteshwar Pujara, cricketer, highlighted.

