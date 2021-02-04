Fantasy sports app Howzat appoints Yuvraj Singh as brand ambassador

Operated by Junglee Games, Howzat is a fantasy sports app that combines sports, skills, and cash prizes to offer sports lovers a gaming experience

Fantasy sports app and website Howzat has appointed cricketer Yuvraj Singh as a brand ambassador of the app and website. With this association, the brand aims to mileage Yuvraj Singh’s popularity in the country and expects to cement Howzat’s position as the most favorite fantasy sports app of millions of Indians. During the promotions, Singh will feature in all Howzat advertisements and be a part of the platform’s brand communication.

“In our ‘Beat the Legends’ contests, fantasy sports enthusiasts can challenge Yuvraj’s teams in cricket matches. With lots of exciting series and tournaments like England’s tour of India and the Indian Premier League coming up in the next few months, our users are pumped up to play with him,” Aman Satija, head of growth and revenue at Junglee Games, said.

“I am looking forward to connecting with sports enthusiasts using Howzat’s hugely popular ‘Beat the Legend’ feature and challenge their fantasy teams in upcoming matches,” Singh added on his association with the platform.

Operated by Junglee Games, Howzat is a fantasy sports app that combines sports, skills, and cash prizes to offer sports lovers a gaming experience. It allows gamers to create fantasy teams in cricket, football, and kabaddi by selecting players from real teams playing real matches on the ground. The platform has over 8 million users in India. Junglee Games, founded in 2012 by Ankush Gera, is a skill-gaming platform, with over 25 million users across the globe. Operating mainly from San Francisco and Delhi, Junglee Games has teams in San Francisco, Hong Kong, India, Vancouver, Argentina, and Poland. The most notable products of the company include Junglee Rummy, Eatme.io and Howzat. After establishing a strong footing in India, Junglee Games plans to expand to the US and the UK. To support this endeavour, the company plans to build and launch new global IP while foraying into eSports and mSports.

Read Also: boAt partners with Digitas India for its Rock’In India ad campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook