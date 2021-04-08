Fantasy Akhada rolls out its latest campaign ‘Asli Akhada’

The company has also tied up with two leading influencers in this space, Fantasy Arena and Fantasy Cricket Geek.

Online fantasy sports platform Fantasy Akhada has rolled out its IPL campaign ‘Asli Akhada’ with an aim to enhance sports engagement amongst fans this T20 season. The marketing campaign targets all Indian sports enthusiasts including the ones who engage in fantasy sports. With the rallying cry of ‘Khel Wahi Khelo Jo Samajh Mein Aaye’, the campaign positions Fantasy Akhada as the perfect arena for testing one’s cricketing prowess. Asli Akhada will be driven across all major digital marketing platforms including Facebook, Google Adwords, and YouTube alongside others. “With IPL just around the corner, it is natural for every nook and corner of the nation to get dominated by conversations around the same. Keeping this in mind, we have launched our Asli Akhada campaign which gives all cricket enthusiasts the perfect arena to prove their mettle. We are receiving a very heartwarming response to the campaign and are confident that it will drive the desired results,” Amit Purohit, founder, Fantasy Akhada, said.

The company has also tied up with two leading influencers in this space, Fantasy Arena and Fantasy Cricket Geek (Peeyush Sharma). They will be extensively promoting the brand while driving its key brand focus areas this season. This IPL season, the brand envisions making itself the go-to destination for all Fantasy Sports users in India. The brand has roped in Lighthouse as the creative partner who has played a pivotal role in planning the brand refresh just before the marquee T20 tournament. Additionally, the digital media mandate has been handed over to XOR Labs, who have been tasked with driving optimization and efficiency in Fantasy Akhada’s marketing plans.

The Gurgaon-based startup was launched in January 2020 and has grown to over 3 lakhs active users on the back of the customer-centricity. Fantasy Akhada has announced that it will be significantly increasing its guaranteed contests’ pool and has also declared lakhs of cash prizes in Leaderboards for users over and above their winnings. Last year in August, the platform successfully onboarded Harsha Bhogle as its long-term investor and brand ambassador.

