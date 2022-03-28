Fantasy Akhada rolls out IPL campaign #KhelTumharaAkhadaHumara

Conceptualised by Pippip Media, the campaign has been directed by Pranav Harihar Sharma, and filmed by Wirality Media

Indian fantasy sports platform Fantasy Akhada has launched a new campaign #KhelTumharaAkhadaHumara. The campaign was launched in both the Indian and global markets, the platform’s social media handles including YouTube, LinkedIn with a 360-degree approach. The TV advertisement was launched on March 26 with the opening of IPL 15.

Conceptualised by Pippip Media, the campaign has been directed by Pranav Harihar Sharma, and filmed by Wirality Media. The first film of the campaign showcases the ‘apharan’ of cricket presenter Harsha Bhogle by a cricket fanatic, played by actor Ali Fazal, in an attempt to conquer the field of fantasy sports. As per a joint report by Deloitte and FIFS in February 2022, data 50% of the users in the fantasy sports industry come from tier-2 and tier 3 cities. The campaign integrates both the rural and the urban Indian population as target group (TG).

The rollout of the country’s most awaited cricket tournament has undoubtedly set the stage for massive participation in fantasy sports contests, Sumit Kumar Jha, founder, Fantasy Akhada, stated. “Our campaign is poised to inspire cricket fans to experience the first-hand thrill of forming their own teams. The launch of the #KhelTumharaAkhadaHumarateaser is already driving conversations and has been a big hit in the Indian and global markets. It is keeping the enthusiasm alive and will increase participation during the IPL season. We are confident that this will also encourage more first-time users to participate in fantasy sports. Looking at the 150% growth in CEA during the last IPL season, we are eyeing for a 100% growth in our user base this season,” he added.

The campaign aims to encourage cricket enthusiasts to participate, enjoy and win rewards with their knowledge of cricket and to establish the brand as the destination for the fantasy sports user. The fantasy sports platform also offers multiple gameplay options for fantasy football and fantasy kabaddi, in addition to fantasy cricket.

