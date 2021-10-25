Fanta celebrates cricket’s colourful fans at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

The Celebration Song will be released in five languages, namely, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Sinhala.

Fanta has announced its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The brand is headlining the tournament by rolling out a new campaign called ‘Colourful Fans’, which will feature a specially curated Celebration Song for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The Celebration Song will be released in five languages, namely, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Sinhala.

The ‘Colourful Fans’ campaign aims to connect with all audiences – those who are young and also those who choose to stay ‘young at heart’ forever. The Colourful Fans campaign comes on the back of refreshed focus on revamped Brand Fanta and calls out all Cricket’s Colourful Fans to celebrate the festival of cricket unfold. This campaign also marks a comeback of a revamped brand Fanta combining the three great passions of India – Cricket, Music and Dance.

“Fanta proudly partners ICC for the first time ever and takes this platform to headline the tournament with a celebration song. The song is an invitation to all the colourful cricketing fans across cultures and generations to come together to celebrate the spectacle of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It brings together music, dance and cricket in a never done before manner in India featuring Superfans – wives of cricketers, fan armies like Bharat Army and Barmy Army to name a few and attempts to be digital first. This is in line with Fanta’s refreshed philosophy, which urges consumers across all ages to stay at their playful best, whether they are young or ‘young at heart’ irrespective of age,” Arnab Roy, VP and head-marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said on the new campaign.

“We are delighted to partner with Fanta for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and bring our Celebration Song to cricket fans around the world. It’s a great partnership that brings to life the excitement, energy and colour of T20 cricket in such a fun way. This campaign strengthens our long-standing relationship with The Coca-Cola Company and we look forward to continuing to work together to bring fans closer to cricket,” Anurag Dahiya, chief commercial officer, International Cricket Council (ICC), said.

The roll out of the campaign and the Celebration Song includes a music distribution partnership with Universal Music along with making the Celebration Song available for fans on digital streaming platforms like Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, Apple Music, Prime Music, and other platforms. The Celebration Song will also be aired on leading radio stations. The campaign will rope in digital influencers to collaborate and try out the innovative AR filters, dance filters and challenge other influencers to try out these filters and share their renditions with their fans.

“Fanta #RangJa is an ode to all the colourful fans out there. To those who add colour to the game of cricket. Creating this piece has been quite a journey. From composing the celebration song, to creating a hook step. And then shooting it across different continents with the wives of cricketers, and fan groups from different countries. We hope the Rang Ja Celebration Song brings out your colourful side this WT20,” Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India – North, said.

