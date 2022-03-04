Fanta brings Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for its new variant Apple Delite

The brand has rolled out a new campaign featuring the actor

With the onset of the summer season, Coca-Cola India has announced the launch of Fanta’s new flavour, Apple Delite. For this launch, the company has rolled out a new commercial with Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador.

In line with our vision of ‘Beverages for life’ and staying focused to the evolving taste and preferences of our consumers today, we decided to foray into the apple flavour segment, Tish Condeno, senior director – sparkling flavors, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said. “Aaryan brings his own zest and energy to the brand in a delightful way. The bright, summer scenes from our latest commercial, remind our consumers to stay at their playful best, despite the challenging scenarios,” she added.

Airing from March 5, 2022, across TV channels in India, the new Fanta advertisement has been conceptualised to familiarise audiences with the new product variant. It will be complemented with a 360-degree marketing approach, which includes both digital as well as OOH efforts. The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.

“Fanta has been a household name for decades. Through this launch, I wish to convey to my audience to not take life so seriously and enjoy moments with family and friends,” Aaryan stated on the association.

With this new variant, the company aims to further build itself in the overall fruit-flavoured segment. “Fanta is all about colourful people. And the new Fanta Apple Delite gives the people some more ammunition to transform everyday situations into loads of fun. It’s a drink with a twist. The simple use of the sound of the apple bite not only brings alive the apple flavour but also adds some crazy to our world brought alive here by Kartik Aaryan,” Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North), stated.

