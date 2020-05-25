Fandom appoints Zirca Digital Solutions as a media partner for the Indian market

Zirca Digital Solutions will cater to over 200 million monthly uniques and over 400,000 fan communities of Fandom

Digital and brand marketing agency Zirca Digital Solutions has been appointed as the advertising sales representative in India of global media and entertainment platform Fandom. As part of the partnership, Zirca will work toward maximising Fandom’s advertising revenue potential, build the brand’s presence, as well as expand its pool of demand partners in the region.

According to Karan Gupta, managing director, Zirca Digital Solutions, consumption of pop-culture entertainment is dynamically changing across the world and India is no exception. “We look forward to being associated with Fandom and deliver the best-in-class services to them.”

Through the association, Zirca Digital Solutions will cater to over 200 million monthly uniques and over 400,000 fan communities of Fandom in the world of movies, TV and gaming. Fandom speaks the language of fans and helps marketers establish credibility, Ken Shapiro, chief revenue officer, Fandom said. “Our ability to harness fan passion combined with Zirca’s innovative sales solutions will enable us to reach consumers in new and effective ways.”

For Neena Dasgupta, CEO and director, Zirca Digital Solutions, Fans’ relationship with pop-culture entertainment is now more engaging, direct, and personalised than ever. “Through our collaborative approach, we will be creating and delivering cutting-edge digital advertising solutions for Fandom in the Indian market,” she stated.

Zirca is a 360-degree solutions provider across verticals such as content and brand solutions, representation and platforms to unlock the value of a client’s digital assets. The independent global digital solutions firm provides cutting-edge digital content and advertising solutions to brands across industries and in key markets across India and South-East Asia. Some of the leading global brands Zirca represents are The Economist, Fast Company, Inc.com, Mail Online, and Microsoft in India.

Read Also: Chimp&z Inc bags the integrated mandate for UK-based EdTech startup AceTute

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook