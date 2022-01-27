FanCraze and ICC to launch cricket NFTs ‘ICC Crictos’

FanCraze aims to provide fans and users the capacity to collect, showcase and trade some of the pinnacle moments from the wide world of cricket.

FanCraze via its exclusive partnership with the International Cricket Council will roll out ICC Crictos, cricket’s NFTs (non-fungible tokens), on Thursday at 5:30 pm. Crictos are the first-of-its kind, official, and authentic digital collectibles which gives fans an opportunity to contribute to and participate in the cricket metaverse.

“Fans have catalysed the growth of cricket over the years through their love, emotions, and aspirations. What we are aiming to do through our partnership with the ICC is to empower these very fans to get closer to the game they love than ever before, by collecting, showcasing and trading their very own slices of cricket history,” Anshum Bhambri, CEO, FanCraze, said.

FanCraze has additionally partnered with leading cricketers such as Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Andre Russell, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonty Rhodes, Muthiah Muralidaran, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal, amongst several other leading athletes.

There are several reasons why this is a landmark event for the blockchain ecosystem in India. For starters, cricket has one of the largest fan followings in the region. Both the television and internet-based streaming services took off on the heels of live cricket allowing category leaders to give cricket fans innovative and compelling ways to tune into all the action. FanCraze aims to provide fans and users the capacity to collect, showcase and trade some of the pinnacle moments from the wide world of cricket.

FanCraze has built a mainstream-friendly wallet where users can buy NFTs using fiat currency without worrying about gas costs or transaction fees by leveraging the power and accessibility of Flow. FanCraze NFTs will be made available through packs, wherein a pack contains a fixed number of NFTs that will be detailed on the FanCraze website. Starting Sunday, 30 January 2022, FanCraze will make the trading marketplace live on its website. FanCraze had earlier announced a $17.4m seed round of funding led by Tiger Global and with participation from Coatue, Sequoia India, and Dapper Labs, amongst others.

