FanCode to live-stream West Indies’ two-match test series tour of Zimbabwe

FanCode, a sports live streaming app in India, will be live-streaming the West Indies tour of Zimbabwe. The two-test match series will be available on FanCode’s application for Android, iOS, and TV, besides its website.

The company said that the fans will be able to watch the series starting as low as Rs 29, with its unique match and tour passes. Further, monthly and yearly subscriptions plans are also available, through which, one gets access to more live sports on the platform.

Under the leadership of Kraigg Brathwaite, West Indies will look to continue their winning spell in Zimbabwe. The return of Caribbean player Shannon Gabriel will be key for the Windies to extend their perfect record in the African nation. Craig Ervine will take over as Zimbabwe captain in place of the injured Sean Williams. A former England player, Gary Ballance, will make his test debut for West Indies in the series.

Besides this tour, FanCode will also be streaming the Bangladesh Premier League and the Dream 11 Super Smash from New Zealand during February. Other than cricket, FanCode said that it is also streaming the HSBC World Rugby Sevens and the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Basketball, among others.

With interactive streaming features such as live stats, data, and analysis on the match screen, FanCode’s aims to give sports fans an immersive experience, a statement from the company said.

