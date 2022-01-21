FanCode to live stream England’s tour of the West Indies in India

FanCode wants to build a comprehensive match experience for viewers

FanCode announced on Friday that it will exclusively live-stream England’s tour of the West Indies in India. The tour is scheduled to start on January 23 with the Betway T20I series. It comprises five T20Is followed by three test matches that will be played in March 2022. The viewers in India will be able to watch the series either on FanCode app or on its official website.



In addition, FanCode wants to build a comprehensive match experience through interactive live-streaming, interactive live scores, in-depth sports stats and analytics, real-time match highlights, personalised viewing experiences, among others.



“In Pakistan, yes we lost the three games but there was a lot more energy, a lot more enthusiasm and that’s the group that’s coming into this series here against England. We have a lot of new faces and a lot of guys who want to make an impression and be part of the team going forward, so I think from that point of view it is not as difficult as it would seem,” Phil Simmons, West Indies coach, said.



Founded by Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan in March 2019, FanCode claims to have over two crore app installs. FanCode has partnered with domestic and international sports leagues and associations across multiple sports. FanCode offers interactive live streaming, subscription formats – such as match and tour passes, sports fan merchandising store – FanCode Shop, a hub for fantasy sports statistics and analytics -FanCode Stats, among others. Dream Sports, is the parent company of FanCode, with brands such as Dream11, Dream Capital, DreamSetGo, DreamPay, and KheloMore in its portfolio.

Read Also: Britannia Cheese launches a new campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook