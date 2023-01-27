FanCode platform to live-stream England tour of South Africa 2023

Sports streaming platform FanCode has announced that it will live-stream England’s tour of South Africa starting this Friday, January 27. The three one-day-internationals (ODIs) will be available through the platform’s app on android, iOS, and TV, besides its website, the company claimed.

As per the company, the platform includes interactive streaming features such as live stats, data, and analysis on the match screen. FanCode is also offering tour passes for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions, it further asserted.

Current ODI and T20 World Champions England will be led by Jos Buttler and will feature players such as Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, among others. The platform is currently streaming the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, and the Bangladesh Premier League.

