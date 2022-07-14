FanCode partners with DD Sports for exclusive TV broadcast of the India tour of West Indies

FanCode has announced DD Sports as the exclusive television partner for the India tour of West Indies series, to build accessibility for the tour for television viewers across the country. The tour, scheduled between July 22 and August 7, will be the first India-away series to be hosted exclusively on DD Sports in the last 15 years.

Cricket is the undisputed leader in sports and entertainment in India, Mayank Kumar Agrawal, CEO, Prasar Bharati said. “Even in the fast-growing digital age, there continues to be a significant market and audience for sports consumption on television, and we are glad to bring the upcoming India tour of the West Indies to the masses through DD Sports. While FanCode is building a unique digital experience for sports fans, their extension of rights to DD Sports will mean wider accessibility to all sports fans for the series,” he added.

In April 2021, FanCode became the first-ever digital platform to sign a four-year deal with Cricket West Indies, giving exclusive broadcast rights to FanCode for almost 150 international and 250 domestic cricket matches of the Caribbean until 2024. The deal includes the upcoming India’s tour of the West Indies consisting three ODIs and five T20Is, which will be exclusively live-streamed on the FanCode app (Android, iOS, TV) and the website.

“FanCode’s single-most objective is to provide superlative user experience and solve for accessibility gaps fans witness in sports consumption and experience, in line with the government’s vision to transform India’s adaptability for digital through initiatives like Digital India. DD Sports’ reach in smaller cities and towns is unbeatable, making it the ideal platform to televise the India tour of West Indies, while we continue to build a superior digital experience for fans nationally,” Prasana Krishnan, co-founder, FanCode stated.

