FanCode brings Ravi Shastri onboard as its new brand ambassador

FanCode has appointed Ravi Shastri as its new brand ambassador. As per the company, FanCode has exclusive rights to India’s tour of the West Indies and England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) The Hundred; the appointment of Shastri aims to bring out FanCode’s ‘fan-first’ proposition by leading the upcoming campaigns for these properties. “Ravi Shastri is one of few sports personalities who has experienced success as a player, a coach and a broadcast analyst, and this has helped him develop a deep connection with casual and die-hard sports fans alike,” Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said.

Shastri’s in-depth understanding of the sport and his popularity among sports fans will be leveraged through this association with FanCode. For Ravi Shastri, sports is always believed to bring people closer, and FanCode is taking that several notches higher by solving the accessibility issues of cricket fans like me. “I can now watch a live cricket match right from the ongoing Jharkhand T20, Vitality Blast, to a premier India tour of the West Indies upcoming in July; all of this with superior user experience on digital,” he added.

The India tour of the West Indies will be played during India’s prime-time with ODIs starting at 7 pm and T20Is starting at 8 pm IST, which is expected to bring 10 crore users to FanCode. The digital platform aims to reinvigorate sports broadcasting by developing a holistic and immersive digital experience and giving the control to sports fans; this will be the key messaging for the upcoming campaign featuring Shastri. Some fan-first features include on-demand real-time highlights where users can choose the highlight they want to watch during a live game; Real-time and interactive statistics and analytics overlaid throughout the live-stream like scores, heat map, wagon wheel, performance monitor, and career graph; an option to subscribe for ad-free viewing; and fans can also decide which commentator they want to listen to, besides choosing language feeds.

