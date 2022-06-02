FanCode becomes exclusive broadcaster of India tour of West Indies

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced India’s tour of the West Indies to play three ODIs and five T20Is between July 22 and August 7. FanCode will be the exclusive broadcaster for CWI until 2024, and will be the only platform streaming these matches live for Indian audiences.

“We are bringing the series to our consumers. Our long-term partnership with CWI is a testament of our commitment to provide our users with a fan-first digital experience. FanCode will ensure a customised and seamless experience, right from the choice of their preferred language, match graphics, real-time highlights, to a multitude of subscription options,” Prasana Krishnan, co-founder, FanCode, said.

The series will be played during India’s prime-time with ODIs starting at 7 pm and T20Is starting at 8 pm IST; and fans will be able to watch the action live across FanCode app and on the website. “Our four-year deal with FanCode has brought Indian cricket fans closer to CWI’s live properties across multiple formats that has featured the top cricketing nations like South Africa, Pakistan, Australia and England. FanCode has become the go-to platform for Indian fans to consume cricket in a digital-first manner which has redefined the sports viewing experience,” Johnny Grave, CEO, Cricket West Indies, stated.

FanCode has developed a digital experience aimed at redefining sports consumption for fans in India, the company said. “Fans can customise their experience and select their commentary language, statistics and analysis of choice through interactive overlays, while watching the live stream. They will also be able to rewatch and relive any moment from the game almost in real-time. Another offering unique to FanCode is their focus on keeping the series accessible to all users with subscription options like tour pass and match pass, where fans can select and pay for the entire series or certain matches they want to watch,” it added.

