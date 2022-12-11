FanCode bags the exclusive streaming rights for HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023

Sports streaming service FanCode has announced that the platform has bagged exclusive rights to live-stream the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 (Men’s & Women’s) in India. According to the company, the matches will be hosted live and exclusive on the FanCode mobile app (Android, iOS), FanCode TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio set-top box, Samsung TV, and through its website.

The 2023 edition will tour Hong Kong, Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton, Sydney, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Singapore, Toulouse, and London for 11 Men’s and 7 Women’s events. The participating nations include Argentina, Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, Samoa, South Africa, Spain, Uganda, Uruguay, and USA.

As per the company, the series will be played across Asia, Africa, North America, Australia and Europe until May 2023, and witness over 400 matches across 11 tournaments.

