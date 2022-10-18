FanCode bags the exclusive rights to live stream South Africa’s CSA T20 Challenge in India

Digital sports platform FanCode has bagged the exclusive rights to live-stream Cricket South Africa’s domestic T20 event ‘CSA T20 Challenge’ in India. The tournament features eight teams eyeing the championship title, and all the action is now streaming live exclusively on the FanCode app (Android, iOS, TV) and on the website.

The eight teams featured in the CSA T20 Challenge this year are the Titans, Dolphins, Lions, North West, Warriors, Western Province, Knights, and Rocks. FanCode is curating a comprehensive and immersive digital experience aimed at revolutionising how fans consume sports, beginning with the ability to select data and analysis of choice via interactive overlays while viewing the live stream, the company said in a statement.

As per the platform, fans will also be able to rewatch and relive any moment from the game almost in real-time. The series can be watched LIVE on the FanCode mobile app (Android, iOS), FanCode TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and through the web.

FanCode is a digital sports destination committed to giving all fans a highly personalised experience across sports content, commerce and statistics. Founded by sports industry veterans Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan in March 2019, FanCode claims to have over five crore users. FanCode offers interactive live streaming, subscription formats – match and tour passes, sports fan merchandising store – FanCode Shop, a hub for fantasy sports statistics and analytics – FanCode Stats, interactive live match scores, in-depth live commentary, expert opinions, sports news, among others. Dream Sports is the parent company of FanCode, with brands such as Dream11, Dream Capital, DreamSetGo, and DreamPay in its portfolio.

