FanCode bags live-streaming rights for Barclays FA Women’s Super League in India

FanCode has secured exclusive rights to live-stream the Barclays FA Women’s Super League (WSL) in India.

The partnership includes 20 select matches for the current season, which features four teams in the title race, as well as 57 matches for the 2023/24 season. This marks the first time that the Barclays FA WSL will be available for broadcast in India.

The Barclays FA WSL is England’s top-tier women’s football league, established in 2011. It has since grown to become one of the most competitive and followed women’s football leagues worldwide. The league comprises 12 teams, including clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City, and features top players from around the globe, including Vivianne Miedema, Sam Kerr, Alessia Russo, Bethany England, and Lauren James.

Football fans in India can access all the live action for free on the FanCode mobile app, the FanCode TV app, and on the platform’s website.

The platform has also live-streamed other marquee women’s tournaments, such as the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, FIH Women’s Pro League, FIH Nations Cup, and Indian national football team’s friendlies, among others, a statement from the company said.

