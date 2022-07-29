FanCode appoints Nishant Nayak as chief product officer

Digital sports fan FanCode has appointed Nishant Nayak as its chief product officer (CPO). In his new role, Nayak will lead the product strategy to realise FanCode’s vision of becoming the largest sports fan platform in the country. “He joins us as a core member of our leadership team and will help us accelerate towards our ambition of becoming a 10 crore strong community of sports fans,” Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said.

Prior to joining FanCode, Nayak was based in Berlin, Germany as the head of product at Zenjob. He brings with him over 20 years of global experience in product and technology. His expertise lies in leading end-to-end product functions for ecommerce marketplaces such as eBay, Flipkart, Zalando, and Zenjob, with a focus on aligning products with the brand vision and strategy including market expansion. “As an avid sports fan myself, FanCode’s mission to build India’s biggest digital sports fan destination is a challenge. I look forward to working with the highly talented FanCode team in building a personalised and engaging experience for sports fans everywhere,” Nayak stated.

FanCode is a digital sports destination committed to giving all fans a highly personalised experience across sports content, commerce and statistics. Founded by sports industry veterans Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan in March 2019, FanCode claims to have over five crore users. FanCode has partnered with domestic and international sports leagues and associations across multiple sports. The company offers interactive live streaming, industry-first subscription formats – match and tour passes, sports fan merchandising store – FanCode Shop, a hub for fantasy sports statistics and analytics – FanCode stats, fastest interactive live match scores, in-depth live commentary, expert opinions, sports news, among others. Dream Sports is the parent company of FanCode, with brands such as Dream11, Dream Capital, DreamSetGo, and DreamPay in its portfolio.

