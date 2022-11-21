FanClash names Jonathan Amaral as its new brand ambassador

Esports fantasy platform FanClash has roped in Jonathan Amaral as the company’s brand ambassador. As per the company, the partnership will include plans to create content and fan engagement opportunities for over 10 million Gen-Zs who follow Johnathan. Additionally, the brand is set to premiere its campaign which will kick off with a FanAnthem featuring renowned Esports influencers such as Akop, Pahadi, Thug, Roxx, Xyaa, besides Jonathan.

The Indian online gaming market offers plenty of opportunities for aspiring gamers like us and being a part of this industry for so long has been an enriching experience, Jonathan Amaral, said. “FanClash’s ever-increasing fan base reflects the growing popularity and acceptance of virtual sports and I am looking forward to achieving new milestones together,” he added.

With the growing popularity of esports platforms, this alliance with Jonathan aims to elevate the brand’s awareness and build trust in the community, it claimed.

The anthem portrays the life of a gamer and showcases the passion and struggles as part of chasing his dream of becoming an esports star; a sentiment that aims to resonate with every esports fan out there. The song, which is slated to premiere on November 23, 2022, will also feature rapper Bawal.

