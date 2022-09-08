Fan2Play becomes associate sponsor of Barbados Royals

Fantasy sports platform Fan2Play has partnered with men’s team of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Barbados Royals for the current season of the tournament, which got underway on 31st August in St. Kitts. As per the partnership, the franchise will onboard the platform as an associate sponsor of the team for this year’s edition. Fan2Play’s logo will feature on the non-leading arm of the Barbados Royals’ Men’s official jerseys and training kits for the duration of the tournament.

In the past, Fan2Play has been associated with four different franchises, Kumar Shashi, co-founder and GM operations, Fan2Play, said. “Participation of such grandeur is about showing Fan2Play’s presence among the elites of T20 cricket and connecting with our users and followers through such activation,” he added.

Fan2Play claims to have established itself as a key partner to teams in multiple marquee cricketing tournaments across the globe. This includes CPL 2021 champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and the World Giants in the inaugural edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) at the start of 2022. Through its association, Fan2Play further strengthens its reputation for partnering with the biggest names in cricket.

“At the Barbados Royals, we are always very keen to explore avenues which can purvey our fans with an all-round entertaining experience, not just on the field, but off it as well,” Uditvanu Das, general manager – partnerships, Rajasthan Royals and Barbados Royals, stated.

Founded in 2020, Fan2Play is an online fantasy game platform built with a mission to redefine the world of fantasy sports and introduce a unique way of playing and enjoying fantasy sports.

