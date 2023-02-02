Famous Innovations appoints Sharon Varghese as business head – Bengaluru

Independent creative agency, Famous Innovations has announced the appointment of Sharon Varghese as the head of business for its Bengaluru operations.

“Varghese’s diverse and unique background means that she brings a very unique perspective and balance of business, brand and creative thinking. While her fundamentals of marketing are strong, she’s also ahead of our constantly changing industry and is keenly interested in driving that change, for our agency and our brands,” Mithila Saraf, CEO, Famous Innovations, said.

Varghese holds nearly 18 years of experience in fields such as advertising and public relations. Her experience includes planning and account management roles in categories such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), e-commerce, fashion, technology, travel, hospitality, and healthcare. Prior to her current appointment, she was the group business director of McCann Worldgroup where she was overlooking clients like Britannia, Flipkart, Qualcomm, among others.

Famous innovations is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies blossoming out of India, Sharon Varghese said. “Its dynamism is reflected in its work and the fact that it works with some of the most formidable brands not only out of India but globally as well,” she Varghese added.

