FairPlay News rolls out new campaign ‘Khel Ja’

FairPlay News has rolled out a new campaign ‘Khel Ja’ in a bid to encourage people from all fields of life to embrace themselves by being proud of their work, their passions, and most importantly their achievements unapologetically. The campaign features Indian Olympians MC Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and International cricketers Mithali Raj, Sunil Narine, and Eoin Morgan.

“We appreciate that stalwarts from every industry have come onboard to help resonate with a wider audience to facilitate change and to be unapologetic about their determination to excel without any baggage. Khel Ja celebrates this drive to work hard towards being the best,” said director, FairPlay News.

The campaign film’s core narrative aims to be inspirational with a zealous tone. The campaign’s protagonists have all been at the top of their careers in their respective fields and imbibe the key message of being fearless in the pursuit of excellence.

For Saina Nehwal, pushing boundaries has always been my motto, whether it’s on the badminton court or in life. “This ad campaign has taken ‘unapologetically you’ to another level, and I hope Fairplay News can inspire a much larger audience through their vision,” she added.

As per the company, Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani are arguably the highest-rated actors in the industry at the moment and Saina Nehwal and MC Mary Kom have not only created history for sports with their talent and determination but have repeatedly shown women the possibility to excel by proving that it can be done first. Mithali Raj is almost synonymous to Indian Women’s cricket in India and has continued to break barriers with sheer grit and resolve to drive change. Finally, Sunil Narine and Eoin Morgan both have respectively helped their teams achieve complete dominance on the world stage and are home team favourites in the Indian Premier League as well, the company stated. “This ad will become very close to the people’s heart because the determination and passion with which Fairplay News is motivating people is the story of every individual irrespective of their field,” Ranbir Kapoor stated.

Fairplay is a multi- vertical group with a significant presence in all things sports

