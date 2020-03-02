Facebook rolls out its first Holi campaign ‘More Together’

The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu.

Social media platform Facebook has launched a new consumer marketing campaign in India, titled, ‘More Together’. The campaign aims to showcase how people across the country can do more together by harnessing the power of their connections on the platform. Interestingly, India is the first country in the Asia Pacific region where such a campaign is being rolled out. It is also the first time that Facebook is rolling out a high decibel campaign of this stature in India. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu.

According to Facebook, ‘More Together’ campaign is a 360 degree campaign which will span across mediums including television, digital, out-of-home, radio and cinema. Furthermore, the campaign has been released in eight languages. Aired on February 29, the first TVC uses Holi as its base to personify the ‘More Together’ campaign, as it shows the youth across geographies sharing the festive spirit, using the power of their connections built on the Facebook app.

‘More Together’ is the marketing campaign for the Facebook App, to share stories that celebrate and highlight the power of connections. Moreover, it is built on the core belief that people can do more together, than alone, Ajit Mohan, vice president and managing director, Facebook India, stated. “India is at the heart of Facebook and one of our focus areas this year is to tell the exciting story of a service that is deeply embedded in the fabric of India. While at the company level we remain focussed on building trust, we want to showcase the many ways that Facebook is intertwined in the lives of Indians – from connecting with loved ones, to growing businesses and supporting local communities, to finding ways to come together to learn and share and celebrate,” he added.

According to Agnello Dias, co-founder, Taproot Dentsu and creative chairperson, Dentsu Aegis Network India, the world of Facebook represents a canvas of connections that’s huge, vibrant and full of serendipitous outcomes and surprises.

It should be noted that the campaign was preceded by the updated branding for the Facebook company that was announced in November 2019. It introduced a new company logo to further distinguish the Facebook company from the Facebook app.

