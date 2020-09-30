  • MORE MARKET STATS

Facebook promotes Alex Schultz to global CMO

By: |
September 30, 2020 11:30 AM

He was previously VP of product growth and analytics

Schultz joined Facebook in 2007Schultz joined Facebook in 2007

Following Antonio Lucio’s departure from Facebook last month, the social media conglomerate has named Alex Schultz as its new global CMO. Schultz previously held the role of VP of product growth and analytics in the company. In his new role, he will continue to report to Javier Olivan, Facebook’s vice president of growth.

Antonio Lucio has strengthened our ability to tell meaningful, culturally relevant stories with our family of brands, Schultz said in his Facebook post. “I hope to build on this and bring my experience in segmentation, targeting, and measurement to bear as we work to reach people more meaningfully through our product. I also hope to deepen the strategic impact that Antonio made in focusing on building trust and value across our portfolio of brands,” he added further on his new role in the company.

Related News

Schultz, who joined Facebook in 2007, has been one of the company’s key growth and analytics executives. He will continue to work on data crunching in addition to the new role. “I believe deeply in the good Facebook’s products do. We have all seen it through this pandemic as billions of people have connected with family and friends socially online while staying physically apart and slowing the spread of the virus. At the same time I think scrutiny of any new technology is appropriate and there are ways we can, and should, improve without losing all the good,” he elaborated on his post.

Schultz graduated from the University of Cambridge with an MSc in Natural Sciences and Experimental and Theoretical Physics. He began his career as marketing manager for Ebay in 2004.

Read Also: Pratap Pawar to continue as chairman, Shashi Sinha as vice chairman of MRUCI

Read Also: BrandWagon Conclave 2020: How advertising revenue on TV is set to return

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Facebook promotes Alex Schultz to global CMO
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pratap Pawar to continue as chairman, Shashi Sinha as vice chairman of MRUCI
2Partho Dasgupta re-elected as president of The Advertising Club
3GoDaddy launches the second phase of Bijness Bhai marketing campaign in India