Facebook promotes Alex Schultz to global CMO

Following Antonio Lucio’s departure from Facebook last month, the social media conglomerate has named Alex Schultz as its new global CMO. Schultz previously held the role of VP of product growth and analytics in the company. In his new role, he will continue to report to Javier Olivan, Facebook’s vice president of growth.

Antonio Lucio has strengthened our ability to tell meaningful, culturally relevant stories with our family of brands, Schultz said in his Facebook post. “I hope to build on this and bring my experience in segmentation, targeting, and measurement to bear as we work to reach people more meaningfully through our product. I also hope to deepen the strategic impact that Antonio made in focusing on building trust and value across our portfolio of brands,” he added further on his new role in the company.

Schultz, who joined Facebook in 2007, has been one of the company’s key growth and analytics executives. He will continue to work on data crunching in addition to the new role. “I believe deeply in the good Facebook’s products do. We have all seen it through this pandemic as billions of people have connected with family and friends socially online while staying physically apart and slowing the spread of the virus. At the same time I think scrutiny of any new technology is appropriate and there are ways we can, and should, improve without losing all the good,” he elaborated on his post.

Schultz graduated from the University of Cambridge with an MSc in Natural Sciences and Experimental and Theoretical Physics. He began his career as marketing manager for Ebay in 2004.

