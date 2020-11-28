Facebook partners with Sony Pictures Networks India; brings exclusive content from India Tour of Australia

The partnership will involve exclusive video-on-demand match content being showcased on Facebook Watch across three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests.

Facebook has entered into a digital content partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) for the Indian national cricket team’s tour of Australia. Kickstarted on 27th November, the partnership will involve exclusive video-on-demand match content being showcased on Facebook Watch across three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests in relation to the said video-on-demand match content provided by SPNI.

“This association will enable us to offer interesting match content to a host of cricket enthusiasts and drive further engagement for the much-hyped tournament, across the Indian subcontinent,” Manish Aggarwal, head – growth and monetization, digital business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said.

The wide range of content will include match highlights, in-play moments with best catches, best wickets, and man of the match amongst others and will feature on Sony Sports India’s Facebook page, enabling fans to catch up on action they missed and talk about or share the top moments with their friends. Facebook Watch is built with the belief that watching video can help people to connect with each other more deeply. Facebook is constantly working towards building and enabling video experiences that connect people and sports is an integral part of building the social viewing experience on the platform.

“Facebook is committed to deepen and enhance engagement with cricket fans across the globe by bringing best in class, premium action to them in ways that ignite conversations, build connections and enhance affinity towards the sport. We are delighted to work with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to bring some of the most exciting moments from one of India’s most awaited overseas tours to cricket fans on Facebook Watch,” Manish Chopra, director and head, partnerships, Facebook India, stated.

Read Also: How ‘silent’ e-commerce is already underway in India

Read Also: WinZO becomes the official co-powered sponsor in India-Australia Series on SonyLiv

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook