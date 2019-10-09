Facebook looks to bolster its video advertising solution; plans to roll out new products and services

Facebook claims its userbase in India currently stands at 320 million. (Reuters photo)

Social media giant Facebook aims to further bolster its video advertising solutions in India, Sandeep Bhushan, director, and head, Global Marketing Solution (GMS), Facebook India, told BrandWagon on the sidelines Thumbstoppers Summit. “Video is a key way to drive engagement. Over the years we have created products and services such as FacebookLive, Instagram Stories among others, which allow both users and brands to create and share stories, as well as build a conversation around it,” Bhushan added. Facebook claims its userbase in India currently stands at 320 million. The company further said that about 1 billion stories are shared every day across all apps operated by Facebook including Instagram.

Citing the example of an interactive ad rolled out by online cab aggregator Uber, Bhushan noted that the ad allowed users to answer in ‘ Yes or No’. “On one hand we are building solutions for which would allow advertisers to create ads for targetted consumers on mobile, as an extension under the Thumbstoppers initiative, on the other hand, we are gradually ramping up our content offering,” he explained.

It recently launched a new service, which allows users to incorporate music into their on-site identities. Further, the social media giant had recently bagged the exclusive digital telecast rights for all International Cricket Council’s (ICC) matches to be played in the Indian sub-continent. Facebook which has won the rights for a period of four years from 2019 to 2023, will be allowed to air a range of digital content including post-match replays, key moments from the match.

The rights give Facebook access to 12 important ICC tourneys including the T20 World Cup 2020, World Cup 2021, World Test Championship, T20 World Cup qualifier events, and the Under-19 cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in 2020 and 2022. Additionally, Facebook has the telecast rights for La Liga games in India.

According to Bhushan, the social media giant will add more features going forward. “We will add more instream ads during the middle of a roll of a video. 15 seconds in duration, these ads will be played in the middle of a video till completion. Moreover, the video will be used to build interactive ads. For example, allowing brands to ask questions in between ads,” he said.

For Kavita Nair, chief brand and digital transformation officer, Vodafone Idea, Thumbstoppers is bridging a key gap in the industry by inspiring creative talent and brands to rethink storytelling for mobile. “ It gives brands more options to engage with the customers, hence, making mobile marketing a medium that the brands can no longer afford to ignore. Vodafone has long realized this need and has been innovative in its approach while telling stories which has helped create a bond with the customers,” she added.

In May this year, the Internet firm had rolled out a new video marketing initiative for mobile under Thumbstoppers. As part of the initiative, it had tied up with some of the top creative agencies including Wunderman Thompson, Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, McCann, and Mullen Lintas. The initiative allows advertisers to tell stories on mobile in less than 10 seconds.